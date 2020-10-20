In November 2017 the NOAA Climate Stewards Education Project changed its name to NOAA Planet Stewards. The program expanded its scope to include a wider range of NOAA topics related to understanding and protecting our environment including decreasing the impacts of marine debris, and conserving and restoring natural resources. We continue our programmatic emphasis on climate as a driver of environmental impacts to humans and natural ecosystems.

The following are selected archives of webinars given by scientists, communicators, and educators through the NOAA Climate and Planet Stewards program. Want to attend upcoming presentations? Sign up on our email list to receive invitations to future events. These events provide knowledge and resources that allow educators to build their understanding of NOAA related science topics as well as their pedagogic and communication skills.