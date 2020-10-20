U.S. flag An official website of the United States government.

In November 2017 the NOAA Climate Stewards Education Project changed its name to NOAA Planet Stewards. The program expanded its scope to include a wider range of NOAA topics related to understanding and protecting our environment including decreasing the impacts of marine debris, and conserving and restoring natural resources. We continue our programmatic emphasis on climate as a driver of environmental impacts to humans and natural ecosystems.

The following are selected archives of webinars given by scientists, communicators, and educators through the NOAA Climate and Planet Stewards program. Want to attend upcoming presentations? Sign up on our email list to receive invitations to future events. These events provide knowledge and resources that allow educators to build their understanding of NOAA related science topics as well as their pedagogic and communication skills.

FY 2021 Funding Webinar

Applying to NOAA Planet Stewards for Project Funding

Bruce Moravchik | Go to webinar video →
Water Quality, Shellfish, and You!

Water Quality, Shellfish, and You!

Dr. Suzanne Bricker | Go to webinar video →
Bringing Wetland to Market

Bringing Wetland to Market

Lisa Gardiner and Dr. Diane Stanitski | Go to webinar video →
Engaging Students Toward Stewardship the MWEE Way

Engaging Students Toward Stewardship the MWEE Way

Bart Merrick | Go to webinar video →
Students in the Lead: Game Design for Learning Earth Science

Students in the Lead: Game Design for Learning Earth Science

Peg Steffen | Go to webinar video →
Flying Into the the Storm! NOAA Hurricane Hunters

Flying Into the the Storm! NOAA Hurricane Hunters

Kelly Ryan-Poterjoy | Go to webinar video →
Deep-Sea Corals, Real-Life Data and Collaborative Science

Deep-Sea Corals, Real-Life Data and Collaborative Science

HEATHER COLEMAN,EVA BARNETT| Go to webinar video →
Bungee Jumping

Bungee Jumping Off the Climate Change Roller Coaster

Dr. Richard Alley | Go to webinar video →
Climate and Ecological Forecasting: Predicting and Preventing Health Risks

Climate and Ecological Forecasting: Predicting and Preventing Health Risks

JULI TRTANJ | Go to webinar video →
Sharing the Climate Change Story with Young Learners Through Elementary GLOBE

Sharing the Climate Change Story with Young Learners

Lisa Gardiner and Dr. Diane Stanitski | Go to webinar video →
Blue Carbon, Green Infrastructure, and Nature-Human Health Connections

Blue Carbon, Green Infrastructure, and Nature-Human Health Connections

Dr. Ariana Sutton-Grier | Go to webinar video →
Climate Change Education: What Works?

Climate Change Education: What Works?

Martha Monroe | Go to webinar video →
Chasing Coral Bleaching: A Present and Growing Ecological Disaster

Chasing Coral Bleaching: A Present and Growing Ecological Disaster?

Dr. Mark Eakin | Go to webinar video →
Not Just Talking Trash: Marine Debris and What We Can Do About It!

Marine Debris and What We Can Do About It!

Krista Stegemann | Go to webinar video →
Turning Misinformation into Educational Opportunities

Turning Misinformation into Educational Opportunities

John Cook | Go to webinar video →
Teaching the Science and Rhetoric of Climate Change: Strategies, Pitfalls, and Keeping Your Head Above Water in Turbulent Times

Teaching the Science and Rhetoric of Climate Change

Dr. Krista Hiser and Dr. Wendy Kuntz | Go to webinar video →
Climate Change Education: Bridging learning to know and learning to do

Climate Change Education: Bridging learning to know and learning to do

Kristen Poppleton | Go to webinar video →
Sleuthing the Climate Past, Projecting the Climate Future

Sleuthing the Climate Past, Projecting the Climate Future

Drs. Low and Mandryk | Go to webinar video →
Spanning Time and Spatial Scales: Modeling Our Planet's Climate

Spanning Time and Spatial Scales: Modeling Our Planet's Climate

Keith W. Dixon | Go to webinar video →
Using Simple Modes in Climate Change Education

Using Simple Models in Climate Change Education

Randy Russell | Go to webinar video →
Climate Communication Education Engagement

Climate Communication, Education and Engagement

David Herring | Go to webinar video →
Making Climate Communication Stick with Framing

Making Climate Change Communication Stick

MARLIES TUMOLO | Go to webinar video →
Screenshot of first slide

Diving into Sea Level Change: It's ‘App’ropriate

Margie Turrin and Dave Porter | Go to webinar video →
Misconceptions and Conceptual Change first slide

Misconceptions and Conceptual Change

Peg Steffen | Go to webinar video →
Can the World’s Carbon Dioxide O2 Be Stopped Short of Doubling first slide

Can the World’s Carbon Dioxide O2 Be Stopped Short of Doubling

Dr. Alexander E. MacDonald | Go to webinar video →
The Connectedness in the Climate System

The Connectedness in the Climate System

Deke Arndt | Go to webinar video →
Water Water Everywhere Will There Be Enough to Drink?

Water Water Everywhere Will There Be Enough to Drink?

BRIAN MCINERNEY | Go to webinar video →
Three Crucial Facts Regarding Man-Made Climate Change

Three Crucial Facts Regarding Man-Made Climate Change

Dr. Pieter Tans | Go to webinar video →
Climate and Marine Ecosystems: What is Climate-Smart Ocean Management?

Climate and Marine Ecosystems: What is Climate-Smart Ocean Management?

Roger Griffis | Go to webinar video →
Understanding Uncertainty in the Context of Climate Change

Understanding Uncertainty in the Context of Climate Change

TARLISE (TARLIE) TOWNSEND | Go to webinar video →
Slideshow of Using Nature's Notebook to Teach Science and Climate Change

Using Nature's Notebook to Teach Science and Climate Change

LoriAnne Barnett | Go to webinar video →
Getting Real: Health in the Teaching of Climate and Earth Science

Getting Real: Health in the Teaching of Climate and Earth Science

John M. Balbus, M.D., M.P.H. | Go to webinar video →
Sea Level Change: Past, Present, and Future

Sea Level Change: Past, Present, and Future

Stephen Gill | Go to webinar video →
09/14/21

Author: NOAA

