U.S. flag An official website of the United States government.

dot gov icon Official websites use .gov

A .gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

https icon Secure websites use HTTPS

A small lock or https:// means you’ve safely connected to a .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Corals Week 2021

Celebrate the beauty and importance of coral reef ecosystems.

We're celebrating corals on our social media channels from November 29 - December 3, 2021. We hope you join us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. Look for #CoralsWeek.

The benthic flora and fauna holds quite the diversity at the appropriately named Clam Gardens, inside Kingman Reef part of the Pacific Remote Islands Marine National Monument. Photo courtesy of NOAA Coral Reef Ecosystem Program
Don't Give Corals as Gifts

Corals are popular as souvenirs, for home decor and in costume jewelry, yet corals are living animals that eat, grow, and reproduce. It takes corals decades or longer to create reef structures, so leave corals and other marine life on the reef.

diver at Flower Garden Banks National Marine Sanctuary
Take Action

Even if you live far from coral reefs, you can have an impact on reef health and conservation. Learn more about what you can do to support healthy coral reefs.

A researcher surveys the progression of stony coral tissue loss disease in Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary.
Responding to Coral Disease Outbreak in Florida

Florida's coral reefs are experiencing a multi-year outbreak of stony coral tissue loss disease. Here is a description of the problem, what NOAA and partners are doing in response to the problem, and how you can help.

People on the beach and in the water at Hanauma Bay, Oahu, Hawaii.
Connecting the Dots Between Corals and Humans

Coral reefs are under intense pressure from climate change, pollution, and unsustainable use. So what can we do about it? To answer that question, we need to better understand the main threat to our reefs. Humans.

More Information

Search Our Stories
Get Social
Last updated:
11/29/21

Author: NOAA

How to cite this article

Contact Us