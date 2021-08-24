Hurricane Henri, as viewed by NOAA's GOES EAST satellite on August 21, 2021, prior to making landfall.

From August 23-24, the National Geodetic Survey (NGS) collected aerial images in the aftermath of Hurricane Henri. Of note, the flight incorporated a new camera system that provides significant improvements in resolution and coverage. Imagery was collected in specific areas identified by NOAA in coordination with state partners. Collected images are available to view online via the NGS aerial imagery viewer. View tips and a video on how to use the imagery viewer.

NOAA's aerial imagery aids safe navigation and captures damage to coastal areas caused by a storm. Aerial imagery is a crucial tool to determine the extent of the damage inflicted by flooding, and to compare baseline coastal areas to assess the damage to major ports and waterways, coastlines, critical infrastructure, and coastal communities. This imagery provides a cost-effective way to better understand the damage sustained to both property and the environment.