August 2020: Hurricane Laura

National Geodetic Survey damage assessment imagery available online.

Tropical Storm Laura, seen here by GOES East on August, 27, 2020, at 2 A.M. ET made landfall.

Hurricane Laura, seen here by GOES EAST on August, 27, 2020, at 2 A.M. ET.

On August 27, the National Geodetic Survey (NGS) began collecting aerial damage assessment images in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura. Imagery is being collected in specific areas identified by NOAA in coordination with FEMA and other state and federal partners. Collected images are available to view online via the NGS aerial imagery viewer. View tips on how to use the imagery viewer.

NOAA's aerial imagery aids safe navigation and captures damage to coastal areas caused by a storm. Aerial imagery is a crucial tool to determine the extent of the damage inflicted by flooding, and to compare baseline coastal areas to assess the damage to major ports and waterways, coastlines, critical infrastructure, and coastal communities. This imagery provides a cost-effective way to better understand the damage sustained to both property and the environment. View NOAA Emergency Response Imagery collected on the following days:

August 27: Chandeleur Islands and the Mississippi Delta, Louisiana

August 28: Port Arthur and Beaumont, Louisiana

August 29: Outer coast areas from Cameron, Louisiana, to the Bolivar Peninsula, Texas; the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway from East Bay, Texas, to West Port Arthur, Port Arthur, and Orange, Texas.

More Information

NOAA's National Geodetic Survey is the U.S. Government source for precise latitude, longitude, and elevation measurements. The NOAA fleet of ships and aircraft is operated, managed, and maintained by the NOAA Office of Marine and Aviation Operations, which includes commissioned officers of the NOAA Corps and civilian wage mariners.

08/30/20

Before/After: Selected Images from the Aerial Imagery Viewer

Select the round icon with directional arrows using your mouse (or your finger) and slide back and forth to view a "before and after" comparison. "Before" imagery is provided by Mapbox, Digital Globe, and OpenStreetMap; "After" imagery was captured by NOAA's National Geodetic Survey in the aftermath of Hurricane Michael. View tips on how to use the imagery viewer.

an image showing the area near Cameron, Louisiana before Laura an image showing flooding near Cameron, Louisiana after Laura

Near Cameron, Louisiana | View this location on the map.

an image showing the area near Holly Beach, Louisiana before Laura an image showing damage near Holly Beach, Louisiana after Laura

Near Holly Beach, Louisiana | View this location on the map.

Error processing SSI file